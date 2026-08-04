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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 5556.85 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 1.76% to Rs 295.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 290.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 5556.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4489.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5556.854489.09 24 OPM %10.2912.10 -PBDT579.48558.42 4 PBT402.85399.11 1 NP295.83290.70 2

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST