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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 22.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 22.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 5336.41 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 22.39% to Rs 325.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 5336.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4528.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.96% to Rs 1197.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 942.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 19657.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16774.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5336.414528.32 18 19657.5916774.61 17 OPM %11.3011.63 -11.4511.17 - PBDT627.95548.24 15 2347.511912.99 23 PBT436.14383.53 14 1643.951298.06 27 NP325.81266.21 22 1197.13942.95 27

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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