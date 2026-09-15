Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda embarks on major expansion drive with Rs 1,415 cr capex

Uno Minda embarks on major expansion drive with Rs 1,415 cr capex

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Uno Minda announced a series of strategic capacity expansion and plant consolidation projects across its key business verticals to strengthen its manufacturing footprint, boost capacities across key divisions, and cater to surging demand from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The combined proposed investment in these four projects is approximately ~1,415 crore. The announcements include the expansion projects in Two-Wheeler Alloy Wheels, Aluminium Casting, Moulding, and Interior, Exterior Parts and Sealing Systems.

Project details are as follows:

Greenfield Aluminium Casting Facility at Hosur - Uno Minda's Aluminium Casting Division, which manufactures castings parts 2W, 4W and CV vehicles (both ICE and EV), continues to see strong demand from OEMs, particularly in South India. With the existi.ng Hosur facility at current location having reached its practical expansion limits, the Company will establish a new greenfield facility on its available another land parcel at Thally Road, Hosur, to create a scalable, future-ready manufacturing base for committed volumes and emerging business opportunities. The new plant will feature a lean manufacturing layout designed for seamless material flow and improved productivity.

 
Estimated additional capex of Rs 510 crore Aluminium casting capacity at the Hosur location to be enhanced from ~13,000 MT to 30,000 MT at peak To be implemented in a phased manner over the next three years, with Phase 1 expected to commence production by Q4FY28; existing Hosur operations to be consolidated and relocated to the new facility by Q1FY29 Product range at the new facility will include various structural and general application including EV/powertrain applications and around 1.0 Mn HPDC two-wheeler alloy wheels

Expansion cum Relocation of Two-Wheeler Alloy Wheel Capacity in Kharkhoda, Haryana - To align production with shifting customer geographic demand, the Board of Directors has approved a 3.3 million-unit two wheeler Alloy Wheel capacity expansion at Kharkhoda, Haryana. This initiative includes the strategic relocation of 2.0 million units of existing capacity from Supa, Maharashtra, to the Kharkhoda plant.

Estimated additional capex of Rs 155 crore To be implemented in a phased manner over the next two years, with Phase 1 expected to commence production by Q4FY28

This new facility will strengthen geographical diversification, enhancing Uno Minda's presence in North India for two-wheeler alloy wheel business.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

India's wholesale price inflation zooms to 9.92%

India's wholesale price inflation zooms to 9.92%

Elevated crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions weigh on INR

Elevated crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions weigh on INR

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST