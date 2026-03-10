UNO Minda gains after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

UNO Minda rose 3.15% to Rs 1,115.15 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the auto component maker with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,350.

The brokerage said UNO Minda offers strong exposure to the Indian automobile sector through a fast-growing, diversified and largely powertrain-agnostic portfolio, with nearly 90% of revenue coming from the domestic market.

It expects the company to deliver strong earnings growth, projecting a 17% revenue CAGR, 20% EBITDA CAGR and 25% EPS CAGR over FY26-FY28, along with an average return on equity of about 20%.

The report highlighted that UNO Minda has significantly outpaced the broader auto industry in recent years and is well positioned to benefit from rising content per vehicle, capacity expansions and new growth areas such as sunroofs and electric vehicle components.

While the stock trades at about 42x FY27 estimated earnings, the brokerage said the premium valuation is justified by strong growth prospects, stable margins and high return ratios.

Uno Minda is a global technology leader in auto component and systems manufacturing supplying to leading OEMs in the world. They design and manufacture over 28 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers) catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Uno Minda rose 18.95% to Rs 276.63 crore whle net sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5018.06 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

