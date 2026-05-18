Uno Minda rises after Q4 profit jumps 22% YoY

Uno Minda advanced 1.59% to Rs 1,140.25 after the company reported a 22.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.81 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 266.21 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 5,336.41 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26. This growth was broad-based and high-quality, driven by value-added features and volume expansion across the company's core and emerging product offerings.

EBITDA rose 14% YoY to Rs 603 crore compared with Rs 527 crore last year and 9% sequentially, while the EBITDA margin declined by 33 basis points YoY to 11.3% but improved by 27 basis points QoQ.

Profit before tax increased 13.7% YoY and 17.28% QoQ to Rs 436.14 crore in Q4 FY26.

Ravi Mehra, managing director, Uno Minda Group, says, Looking ahead to FY27, we enter a critical milestone year where execution and investment scale in tandem. Alongside our ongoing capacity expansions, 7 of our 11 current project linesincluding EV Powertrains and Sunroofsare slated for commercial production or ramp-up. By aligning our deep localization with tailwinds in premiumization, safety, and electrification, we are structurally expanding our kit value per vehicle and solidifying our manufacturing leadership.

Meanwhile, UNO Minda said its board has sought shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting for authorization to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches. The fundraising may be carried out through instruments including foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), equity-linked securities, bonds, non-convertible debentures, or other debt instruments.

The funds may be raised through public or private placement, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), in domestic or overseas markets, over a period of one year from the date of approval. The proceeds will be used for growth strategy, long-term funding requirements, business operations, and general corporate purposes.

The board also approved further investment of up to Rs 20 crore in UNO Minda EV Systems Private Limited (UMEVS), a wholly owned subsidiary, in one or more tranches.

In addition, the board approved a detailed project report for expansion and manufacturing of high-voltage four-wheeler EV powertrain products, including Electric Drive Units (EDU) and Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) systems, with an estimated project cost of around Rs 550 crore. The project will be executed through UNO Minda Auto Innovations Private Limited (UMAIPL), a 100% subsidiary, with phased capital expenditure over the next two years and commissioning expected by Q2 FY28. The Board also approved further investment of approximately Rs 310 crore in the equity capital of UMAIPL over the same period.

Separately, the company is also setting up a second EV powertrain manufacturing facility through UMAIPL at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra. This expansion comes in addition to its ongoing Khed City, Pune, plant, which is scheduled to commence operations in H2 FY27, further strengthening its EV manufacturing footprint amid rising demand for advanced powertrain systems.

The company, which currently holds an 80% stake in Minda Onkyo India, had earlier approved the acquisition of a 49% stake at Rs 0.65 per share on August 07, 2024. It has already acquired 30% at the same price on September 24, 2024. The Board has now approved the purchase of the remaining 19% stake at a revised Rs 0.68 per share, due to a change in fair market value, taking the total holding to 99% post completion.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, equivalent to 87.5%, for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed Friday, 29 May 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines. The company added that it had already paid an interim dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share, equivalent to 45% of the face value of Rs 2 each, during FY26. Accordingly, the total dividend for FY26 aggregates to Rs 2.65 per equity share, equivalent to 132.5% of the face value.

Uno Minda is a global technology leader in auto component and systems manufacturing, supplying leading OEMs in the world. They design and manufacture over 28 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two- and three-wheelers), catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles. It is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels. It has a leadership position in almost all the products it manufactures.

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