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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL concludes acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc.

UPL concludes acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc.

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
UPL announced that its step-down subsidiary, UPL NA Inc., USA has completed the acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc, USA on 27 July 2026.

Sustainable Tech Inc would be a step-down subsidiary under UPL NA Inc which is a part of UPL's international Crop Protection business under Cayman, in which UPL effectively holds 77.78% shareholding.

Sustainable Tech Inc will focus on the Aquatics business which operates in a distinct sector of water treatment and environmental solutions (control of aquatic plants and algae in water systems).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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