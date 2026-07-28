UPL concludes acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc.

UPL announced that its step-down subsidiary, UPL NA Inc., USA has completed the acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc, USA on 27 July 2026.

Sustainable Tech Inc would be a step-down subsidiary under UPL NA Inc which is a part of UPL's international Crop Protection business under Cayman, in which UPL effectively holds 77.78% shareholding.

Sustainable Tech Inc will focus on the Aquatics business which operates in a distinct sector of water treatment and environmental solutions (control of aquatic plants and algae in water systems).