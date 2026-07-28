UPL concludes acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc.
UPL announced that its step-down subsidiary, UPL NA Inc., USA has completed the acquisition of Sustainable Tech Inc, USA on 27 July 2026.
Sustainable Tech Inc would be a step-down subsidiary under UPL NA Inc which is a part of UPL's international Crop Protection business under Cayman, in which UPL effectively holds 77.78% shareholding.
Sustainable Tech Inc will focus on the Aquatics business which operates in a distinct sector of water treatment and environmental solutions (control of aquatic plants and algae in water systems).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST