Monday, May 11, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2026 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 18.42% to Rs 1061.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15573.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.27% to Rs 1922.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 51839.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46637.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18335.0015573.00 18 51839.0046637.00 11 OPM %18.9920.32 -17.5115.28 - PBDT2823.002357.00 20 6340.003987.00 59 PBT1908.001652.00 15 3096.001237.00 150 NP1061.00896.00 18 1922.00897.00 114

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 350.74% in the March 2026 quarter

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 350.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Shyam Metalics Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 319 cr

Shyam Metalics Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 319 cr

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table