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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 10181.00 crore

Net profit of UPL reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 10181.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9216.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10181.009216.00 10 OPM %13.4315.15 -PBDT732.00550.00 33 PBT-100.00-181.00 45 NP10.00-88.00 LP

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST