Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 92.73% to Rs 2.66 croreNet loss of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.73% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.75% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.42% to Rs 47.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.6636.58 -93 47.36111.23 -57 OPM %-290.980.41 -9.0617.88 - PBDT-7.980.48 PL 5.0419.76 -74 PBT-7.990.47 PL 5.0119.73 -75 NP-6.230.31 PL 3.2315.95 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST