Uptick in oil prices and dollar strength weighs in INR in opening trades

The Indian rupee fell 8 paise to 95.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a stronger greenback and a rise in global crude oil prices. However, FII inflows and a rise in the country's forex reserves capped a sharper fall in the local unit. Local shares were subdued in early trade on Monday as uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz overshadowed growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next month. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 84 points at 78,414 while the NSE Nifty index dipped 26 points to 24,544. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.18 before slipping further to 95.25, down 8 paise from its previous close.

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