Uravi Defence & Technology consolidated net profit declines 29.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Uravi Defence & Technology declined 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.72% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 38.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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