Urban Company jumps after SBI Mutual Fund buys Rs 632 crore stake

Urban Company surged 14.06% to Rs 125.30 after SBI Mutual Fund picked up a significant stake in the company through bulk deals on 17 March 2026.

Data showed that SBI Mutual Fund purchased 3.51 crore shares on the NSE at an average price of Rs 109.85 per share, along with 2.25 crore shares on the BSE at Rs 109.83 apiece. The combined transaction is estimated at around Rs 632 crore, translating into an additional ~4% stake in the company.

As per shareholding data for the December quarter, SBI Mutual Fund held a 1.89% stake in Urban Company, indicating a notable increase in its holding post the latest transaction.

On the sell side, ABG Capital offloaded 1.74 crore shares (1.2% equity) at Rs 109.85 per share, while DF International Partners II exited its entire 1.76 crore shares, representing a 1.22% stake, for Rs 193.9 crore.

Further, Wellington Managements investment arm, Wellington Hadley Harbor AIV Master Investors (Cayman) III, sold 3.17 crore shares in two separate deals at prices ranging between Rs 109.86 and Rs 109.93 per share, aggregating to a 2.2% stake worth Rs 349.2 crore.

The bulk deal activity comes after nearly 94.1 crore shares, or about 66% of Urban Companys outstanding equity, became eligible for trading on Tuesday following the expiry of a six-month shareholder lock-in period. However, the expiry does not necessarily indicate immediate selling in the open market.

Urban Company is a technology-driven platform that connects customers with trusted professionals for home and beauty needs from cleaning and repairs to salon and spa services.

On a consolidated basis, Urban Company reported net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 231.84 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 32.91% YoY to Rs 382.68 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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