Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company partners with Unicommerce to expand operations in Middle East

Urban Company partners with Unicommerce to expand operations in Middle East

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Urban Company's Middle East arm has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India's leading AI-powered e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, to power its e-commerce operations across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates.

As Urban Company expands its footprint across the Middle East, it will leverage Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware to manage its inventory and fulfilment operations that support its at home service ecosystem. The platform will help maintain real-time visibility of inventory, and help intelligently route orders for service kits and consumables to ensure reliable deliveries to service professionals across the region.

The partnership builds on a successful relationship between the two companies in India, where Urban Company uses Unicommerce's technology to manage its e-commerce operations. Extending this collaboration to The Middle East will help Urban Company create a more connected operations backbone as it scales across the region's fastest-growing digital markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Strides Pharma climbs as USFDA issues EIR for Bengaluru plant

Strides Pharma climbs as USFDA issues EIR for Bengaluru plant

EMS rises after emerging as L-1 for Rs 1,908-cr Rajasthan water supply project

EMS rises after emerging as L-1 for Rs 1,908-cr Rajasthan water supply project

Aditya Birla Capital forays into gold loan biz

Aditya Birla Capital forays into gold loan biz

INR rebounds well in opening trades as dollar turns lower

INR rebounds well in opening trades as dollar turns lower

RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST