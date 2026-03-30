Urban Company rallies on strong InstaHelp growth momentum

Urban Company surged 4.59% to Rs 119.75 after the company announced a major milestone for its quick-service housekeeping vertical, InstaHelp, signalling strong traction in its newest growth engine.

In a statement dated 28 March 2026, the company said InstaHelp has crossed 1 million monthly delivered bookings, with three days still remaining in the month. The milestone comes shortly after the platform reported over 50,000 daily orders in February, making InstaHelp the fastest-scaling vertical in Urban Companys history.

The service is currently available across key urban centres including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune, where it has witnessed robust consumer adoption. InstaHelp offers rapid-response housekeeping services such as cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and meal preparation, typically delivered within 10-15 minutes of booking.

Commenting on the growth, CEO and co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said the verticals strong trajectory reflects rising consumer reliance on the platform for immediate, everyday needs.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven marketplace connecting customers with service professionals across home services and beauty categories.

On a consolidated basis, Urban Company reported net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 231.84 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 32.91% YoY to Rs 382.68 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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