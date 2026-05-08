Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.59% to Rs 425.56 crore

Net Loss of Urban Company reported to Rs 161.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.59% to Rs 425.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 234.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 239.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 1555.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

425.56298.451555.541144.47-28.14-6.23-16.33-3.51-86.2910.70-129.3965.55-99.861.41-174.6028.55-161.16-2.84-234.81239.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News