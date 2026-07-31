Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.86% to Rs 528.34 crore

Net loss of Urban Company reported to Rs 92.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.86% to Rs 528.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.528.34367.27-18.44-3.65-62.6915.14-78.485.64-92.126.94

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