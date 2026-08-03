Urban Company spurts after Q1 revenue rises 44% YoY, losses narrow

Urban Company rose 13.57% to Rs 146.90 after reporting strong business growth in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing sharply and losses narrowing on a sequential basis.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the loss narrowed from Rs 161.16 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 43.8% YoY and 24.1% QoQ to Rs 528.34 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 83.75 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 5.64 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the pre-tax loss narrowed from Rs 99.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses increased 66.5% YoY and 14.9% QoQ to Rs 639.88 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 52.3% YoY to Rs 151.15 crore, depreciation and amortisation expense rose 66.2% YoY to Rs 15.79 crore, finance costs increased 16.8% YoY to Rs 3.11 crore.

Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 42% YoY to Rs 1,465 crore, driven by broad-based growth across India Consumer Services, International, Native and InstaHelp.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 65 crore from Rs 98 crore in Q4 FY26. Excluding InstaHelp, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA profit of Rs 67 crore, or 4.8% of NTV, more than doubling from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY26.

The India Consumer Services business, excluding InstaHelp, reported 29% YoY growth in NTV to Rs 1,056 crore, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. Annual transacting users increased around 21% YoY to 8.2 million, while spend per user rose around 7%, supporting higher customer engagement. Tier-2 cities outpaced the top 10 metros, with NTV growing 36.2% YoY.

The international business recorded 76% YoY growth in NTV to Rs 237 crore, while the Saudi Arabia joint venture, Waed, grew 135% YoY to Rs 77 crore. The company said demand in the UAE recovered during May and June after temporary softness in April due to the Middle East conflict.

The Native business reported 60% YoY growth in net revenue to Rs 95 crore, while its adjusted EBITDA loss margin narrowed to 7.3% from 11.4% a year earlier. During the quarter, the company launched the Native M3 Pro water purifier and Lock Ultra smart lock.

InstaHelp continued to scale rapidly, with orders increasing 43% QoQ to 3.82 million and NTV rising 32% QoQ to Rs 53 crore. The adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved to Rs 346 from Rs 447 in Q4 FY26, although the business reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 132 crore for the quarter.

Separately, the company announced that its quick-service housekeeping platform, InstaHelp, crossed 100,000 delivered orders in a single day on 2 August 2026, marking a key milestone in the business's rapid expansion. The company described the figure as a peak single-day performance, adding that sustained growth will depend on customer retention, service quality and the availability of service professionals.

Commenting on the milestone, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and co-founder, said the business had doubled daily delivered orders from 50,000 to more than 100,000 in just five months. He added that Urban Company remains focused on building the category with an emphasis on unit economics, Net Transaction Value (NTV) and contribution per order to ensure long-term sustainable growth.

Launched as a pilot in Mumbai in March 2025, InstaHelp currently operates across select micro-markets in major metropolitan cities. The platform offers on-demand housekeeping services, including cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and meal preparation, with professionals arriving within 10-15 minutes of booking.

Urban Company is a technology platform connecting consumers with professionals offering home and beauty services, including cleaning, repairs, salon and wellness services.

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