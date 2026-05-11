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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 161 cr

Urban Company tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 161 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Urban Company declined 9.71% to Rs 126 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 161.16 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 42.59% to Rs 425.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 298.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 99.86 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 1.41 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net transaction value (NTV) grew 42% YoY to Rs 1,148 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported adjusted EBIDTA loss of Rs 98 crore, primarily due to continued investments in InstaHelp, which alone accounted for a net loss of Rs 119 crore during the quarter.

 

InstaHelp's adjusted EBITDA loss widened to Rs 119 crore in Q4 FY26, due to two-sided subsidies aimed at network densification, partner onboarding, and customer acquisition initiatives. Order volumes grew around 66% sequentially, from 1.6 million in Q3 FY26 to 2.7 million in Q4 FY26, with March 2026 alone contributing more than 1.1 million orders, pointing to continued acceleration through the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss per order also increased from Rs 381 to Rs 447, up around 17% QoQ.

The company expects elevated cash burn in InstaHelp over the next few quarters as it focuses on expanding micro-market coverage and accelerating partner onboarding. It continues to target adjusted EBITDA break even by Q3 FY28, and aims to scale the business to Rs 1,000 crore by FY31.

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The companys international operations in the UAE and Singapore operations achieved 84% growth in NTV to Rs 211 crore during the quarter (up 71% YoY in constant currency terms). The company said in the last 34 weeks of the quarter, it saw a ~15-20% drop in demand in the UAE, driven by some users leaving the country. The demand drop has weighed on profitability.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net loss of Rs 234.81 crore in FY26 comapred with net profit of Rs 239.76 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.92% YoY to Rs 1,555.54 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1144.47 crore in FY25.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven marketplace connecting customers with service professionals across home services and beauty categories.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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