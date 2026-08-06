Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 13.96 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.9619.013.943.310.541.090.430.970.430.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News