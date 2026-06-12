US Court dismisses Natsoft's patent infringement claims against Hexaware

Hexaware Technologies announced that on 09 June 2026, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed all claims in the complaint filed by Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate, Updraft, LLC, against Hexaware Technologies and its subsidiary, Hexaware Technologies Inc. The dismissal includes Natsoft's patent infringement claimsspanning nine patents across two patent families.

The Court's decision turned on a deficiency in Natsoft's patents. It found that the asserted patents claimed broad, abstract ideas rather than any specific, concrete invention, and were therefore ineligible for patent protection under U.S. law. That finding concerns the breadth and validity of Natsoft's patentsnot the originality of Hexaware's platforms. Because the federal patent claims were dismissed, the Court declined to retain jurisdiction over the related state-law claims, which were dismissed as well. The Court has granted the plaintiffs time to file an amended complaint adding a new federal claim; if they do not, the Court is expected to enter final judgment.