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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar currency speculators increase net long position to near six week high

US dollar currency speculators increase net long position to near six week high

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market increased net long position to their highest level in nearly six week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3758 contracts in the data reported through June 02, 2026, marking a rise of 2908 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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