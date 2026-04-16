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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar has maintained its position as a global safe-haven currency, says IMF

US dollar has maintained its position as a global safe-haven currency, says IMF

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the US dollar has maintained its position as a global safe-haven currency, despite recent market volatility. IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas noted that the dollar's behavior had raised concerns last year when it weakened despite rising global uncertainty and trade tensions, but the latest developments following the Middle East crisis have reversed that trend, with the dollar appreciating and capital flowing out of emerging markets.
 

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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