US dollar index consolidates around 13-month high, up 2.5% this month

The US dollar advanced for a third straight day on Wednesday to hit a 13-month high as overall sentiments remained supported for the currency after dollar index broke above 100 mark few days back. Market is expecting elevated interest rates in coming months and keeping dollar well supported. The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday applauded Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's plan to reduce forward rate guidance, but said Fed policymakers need to keep an open mind on the inflation impact of the Iran conflict. Dollar index is currently trading flat around 101.30 and is up around 2.50% this month.

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