US dollar index hits seven-week high after breaking above 100 mark
The US dollar index broke well above 100 mark yesterday and hit a seven-week high. It currently quotes at 100.60, up 0.25% on the day. Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond highlighted that the US inflation is above the Feds 2% target for more than five years. In July, headline PCE inflation was 3.7%. He also highlighted the strength in the US labour market. The US unemployment rate in August came in at 4.1%, extending the longest streak in recorded history of U.S. unemployment at or below 4.5%.
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST