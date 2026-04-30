US dollar index hits three-week high as Fed warns about rising inflation
The US dollar index edged up today, hitting three-week high near 99 mark and adding to recent gains. Elevated oil prices will push up overall inflation in the near term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the conclusion of the April Fed policy meeting. At its latest meet, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold rates in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. That marked the first time four FOMC members dissented since October 1992. Dollar index is still down marginally for the month of April.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST