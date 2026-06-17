Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index holds just above two-week low ahead of Fed meeting

US dollar index holds just above two-week low ahead of Fed meeting

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The US dollar index is consolidating just above two-week low as focus has shifted to the upcoming Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged at the June 16-17 FOMC meeting. The meeting is highly significant as Kevin Warsh is presiding over his first FOMC meeting as Chair. Markets will be closely eyeing undertone in Fed's communication under his regime. Meanwhile, dollar has turned lower this week amid a rise in risk appetite and US dollar index is currently quoting at 99.35 mark, up marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CarTrade Tech rallies after launching CarTrade Used Auto platform

CarTrade Tech rallies after launching CarTrade Used Auto platform

Arfin India rises after inking MoU with Japanese firms

Arfin India rises after inking MoU with Japanese firms

Bharti Airtel partners with Indian Army to expand network in Arunachal Pradesh

Bharti Airtel partners with Indian Army to expand network in Arunachal Pradesh

Ampere launches Reo VYB at introductory price of Rs 69,499

Ampere launches Reo VYB at introductory price of Rs 69,499

TD Power Systems announces change in senior management

TD Power Systems announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayUGC NET 2026 Admit CardVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowGoogle Android UpdateTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance