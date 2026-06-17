US dollar index holds just above two-week low ahead of Fed meeting

The US dollar index is consolidating just above two-week low as focus has shifted to the upcoming Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged at the June 16-17 FOMC meeting. The meeting is highly significant as Kevin Warsh is presiding over his first FOMC meeting as Chair. Markets will be closely eyeing undertone in Fed's communication under his regime. Meanwhile, dollar has turned lower this week amid a rise in risk appetite and US dollar index is currently quoting at 99.35 mark, up marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News