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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index large currency speculative longs fall sharply

US dollar index large currency speculative longs fall sharply

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures fell sharply to around three-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 10593 contracts in the data reported through September 15, 2026, marking a decrease of 7011 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST