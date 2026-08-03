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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index large currency speculators add further net longs

US dollar index large currency speculators add further net longs

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures added further net longs to around a 16-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17197 contracts in the data reported through July 28, 2026, marking a slight increase of 1583 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:16 PM IST