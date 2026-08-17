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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index large currency speculators marginally reduce net longs

US dollar index large currency speculators marginally reduce net longs

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures continue to hold around a three and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 21409 contracts in the data reported through August 11, 2026, marking a slight decrease of 1090 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST