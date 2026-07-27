US dollar index large currency speculators stay positioned near a 15-month high
Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures added further net longs to around a 16-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 15614 contracts in the data reported through July 21, 2026, marking a slight increase of 2441 net positions compared to the previous week.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST