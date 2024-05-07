Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Dollar Index Quotes Just Above 105 Mark As Focus Shifts On Geopolitics

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
US Dollar index is holding around 105.09, up 0.16% on the day as global geopolitical scenario stayed in focus. Dollar index had tumbled to three week low under 105 last week before pulling up. However, these gains appear to be giving way to some cautiousness now as Hamas stated yesterday that it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal. While Israel said the deal did not meet its core demands, it would still continue negotiations. This can curb some worries on geopolitical uncertainty and US dollar could see limited gains in such a scenario. There is nothing much on the US economic calendar today though a number of Fed speakers are due in the week ahead.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon