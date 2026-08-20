US dollar index slumps under 99 mark, Trump talks in favor of lower rates

The US dollar index slumped by near 1% yesterday and tested three month low under 99 mark overseas after the US Treasury Department stepped in to provide relief to bond markets. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stated that America should be paying much less to borrow at a time when debt is hitting record highs and borrowing costs also remain at highest in decades. Lower borrowing costs could save the government a huge amount of money, Trump noted. Dollar index is currently at 98.73, down 0.10% on the day. It has slipped around 2% in last one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News