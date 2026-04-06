US dollar index speculative net longs hold around one-year high

US dollar index continue to hold on to net longs near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3681 contracts in the data reported through March 31, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 64 net positions compared to the previous week.