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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative net longs hold around one-year high

US dollar index speculative net longs hold around one-year high

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index continue to hold on to net longs near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3681 contracts in the data reported through March 31, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 64 net positions compared to the previous week.

 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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