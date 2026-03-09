Monday, March 09, 2026 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators further add net short position

US dollar index speculators further add net short position

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

US dollar index speculators further increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4989 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026, showing an increase of 3200 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

