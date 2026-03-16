US dollar index speculators further add net short position
US dollar index speculators further increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 5882 contracts in the data reported through March 10, 2026, showing an increase of 893 net short positions compared to the previous week.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST