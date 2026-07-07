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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar net speculative long positions inch higher near 15-month high

US dollar net speculative long positions inch higher near 15-month high

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market stay upbeat near a 15-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13016 contracts in the data reported through June 30, 2026, marking a slight increase of 88 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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