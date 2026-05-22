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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US firms commit over USD 60 bn investment in last 6 months: Piyush Goyal

US firms commit over USD 60 bn investment in last 6 months: Piyush Goyal

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said investment commitments from American companies in the last six months are estimated to exceed USD 60 billion, including major data centre investments by firms such as Amazon and Google. He said India provides a trusted framework for global companies and combines scale, talent and market opportunity in a manner unmatched globally. Commitments from American industry in the last six months are estimated to be upwards of USD 60 billion, including major data centre investments by companies such as Amazon and Google, he said here at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce. India and the United States have economies that complement each other with minimal competition, making the partnership stronger. He said when complementarity is combined with mutual trust, it creates an unbeatable combination capable of building trusted and resilient supply chains for the future, he added.

 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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