Friday, July 24, 2026 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US imposes 10% tariff on goods imported from India over forced labour concerns

US imposes 10% tariff on goods imported from India over forced labour concerns

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

The United States has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and 16 other countries as part of its efforts to combat the use of forced labour in the production of such items. Last month, when the US had proposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, India was bracketed among countries attracting 12.5 per cent levies, but Washington took note of the amendment New Delhi made to its foreign trade policy prohibiting the import of goods produced using forced labour. As a result of these actions, the Trade Representative has advised me that the goods of these economies should be tariffed at the 10 per cent rate to further encourage these economies to effectively enforce such prohibitions, US President Donald Trump said in a memorandum on the issue on Thursday.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Route Mobile slips after Q1 PAT slides 40% to Rs 69 crore

Route Mobile slips after Q1 PAT slides 40% to Rs 69 crore

Indices trade drifts lower in early trade; breadth weak; VIX spurts 5.51%

Indices trade drifts lower in early trade; breadth weak; VIX spurts 5.51%

L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.4%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.59%

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.4%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.59%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation slips after Q1 PAT falls 27% QoQ to Rs 1,017 crore

Chennai Petroleum Corporation slips after Q1 PAT falls 27% QoQ to Rs 1,017 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeF&O StrategyDelhi Weather TodayJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason