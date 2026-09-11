Us stocks dip for four seasons in row

The US stocks dipped for a fourth consecutive session as August PPI data showed an acceleration in inflation pressures, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to a three-year high near 5% mark. The S&P 500 fell 0.58%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.65%, and the Dow dropped 0.60% following this. WTI Crude oil futures also spiked more than 5% on sustained worries over near term supplies in global markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News