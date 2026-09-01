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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks edge higher in August, Nasdaq rises 3% in the month

US stocks edge higher in August, Nasdaq rises 3% in the month

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The US stocks eased on the last trading session of August amid geopolitical worries and escalating oil prices. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.70% to 53,185.90; the Nasdaq Composite Index eased 0.12% to 26,370.89; and the S&P 500 Index fell 0.33% to 7,686.14. US President Trump said the US would respond to Iranian attacks on US troops with further strikes. The US Treasury yields surged to multi-month highs, adding to recent uptick. Meanwhile, the US stocks posted good gains for the month. The S&P 500 gained more than 2.5% for the month, while the Nasdaq rose more than 3%. The Dow added 1.3%.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST