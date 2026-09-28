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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks futures ease amid volatile crude oil prices

US stocks futures ease amid volatile crude oil prices

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The US stocks ended on postive note in last session but overall mood was cautious amid rising bond yields and volatile crude oil prices. The Dow Jones rose 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 moved up 0.5%. WTI crude oil futures surged around 1.5% in Asia today as US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This is pulling down Dow futures.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST