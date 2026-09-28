US stocks futures ease amid volatile crude oil prices
The US stocks ended on postive note in last session but overall mood was cautious amid rising bond yields and volatile crude oil prices. The Dow Jones rose 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 moved up 0.5%. WTI crude oil futures surged around 1.5% in Asia today as US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This is pulling down Dow futures.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST