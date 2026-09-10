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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks stay weak as Brent crude tops $100 per barrel

US stocks stay weak as Brent crude tops $100 per barrel

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

US stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp jump in Brent crude oil prices added to investor concerns, with oil crossing the market-sensitive $100-a-barrel threshold for the first time since July as tensions in the Middle East intensified. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 405.41 points, or 0.77%, to finish at 52,380.66.

The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,636.36, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.64% to close at 26,253.34. US Treasury yields rose after the Treasury Department said it would triple its buyback of longer-dated government debt to $6 billion. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 4.87%, its highest since November 2023.

 

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST