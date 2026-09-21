US stocks supported as WTI oil slips under $100 per barrel

The US stocks ended mixed on Friday as falling oil prices and easing pressure from the bond market helped stocks edge higher after recent losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.40%. Semiconductor stocks supported the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while broader weakness weighed on the Dow. US Treasury yields moved above 5% during the session, adding to concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The upcoming Trump-Xi summit remains a key focus for global markets. Trade tariffs are expected to be a major issue, with the existing US-China trade truce due to expire in November. WTI Crude oil came off its four-month high last week on reports that Saudi Arabia plans to restore roughly half of its East-West pipeline capacity and pulled back under $100 per barrel.

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