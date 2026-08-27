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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks turn marginally lower in cautious trades

US stocks turn marginally lower in cautious trades

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
US stocks turned ower Wednesday amid mixed economic cues and an overall cautious undertone in risk sentiments. The Dow Jones industrial average eased 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to 53,463.88. The S&P 500 slipped 1.58 points, or 0.02%, to finish at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq edged down 21.10 points, or 0.08%, to 26,130.20. The latest personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserves preferred inflation gauge, rose slightly more than expected in July, suggesting that price pressures remain elevated. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 3.3% annually. Markets are also focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warshs speech Friday at the central banks annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for possible signals about the interest-rate outlook.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST