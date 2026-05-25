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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA classifies Eugia Pharma Specialities' Telangana unit inspection as Official Action Indicated

USFDA classifies Eugia Pharma Specialities' Telangana unit inspection as Official Action Indicated

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Ranga Reddy, 500078, Telangana, from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The inspection had concluded with 4 observations.

FDA has now determined that the inspection classification of this facility is official action indicated (OAI).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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