USFDA classifies Eugia Pharma Specialities' Telangana unit inspection as Official Action Indicated
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Ranga Reddy, 500078, Telangana, from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The inspection had concluded with 4 observations.
FDA has now determined that the inspection classification of this facility is official action indicated (OAI).
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:33 AM IST