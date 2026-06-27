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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA inspects Auroactive Pharma's manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

USFDA inspects Auroactive Pharma's manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at Auroactive Pharma (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), which manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) & Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates, situated at Sy Nos 231, 285 to 291, Sancham Village, Ranasthalam Mandal, Srikakulam District, 523 409, Andhra Pradesh, from 22 June 2026, to 26 June 2026.

The inspection concluded with 2 observations and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

 

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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