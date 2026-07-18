USFDA inspects Cipla subsidiary's manufacturing unit in New York
Cipla announced that an inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) located in Central Islip, Long Island, New York, USA, from 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026 (EDT).
The inspection was a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Inspection. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483.
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST