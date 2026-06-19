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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA inspects Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing unit located at Spokane

USFDA inspects Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing unit located at Spokane

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded an inspection of Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS)'s contract manufacturing facility located in Spokane, WA. U.S.A on 17 June 2026.

The USFDA had issued eight (8) observations, none of which are related to sterility assurance concerns.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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