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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA inspects OneSource's sterile product division facility at Bengaluru

USFDA inspects OneSource's sterile product division facility at Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Sterile Product Division facility (SPD) of OneSource Specialty Pharma located at Opp. IIM, Bilekahalli, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, 560076 from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

The inspection has concluded with one observation. The Company will respond to the observation comprehensively to FDA within the stipulated time frame.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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