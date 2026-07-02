USFDA inspects OneSource's sterile product division facility at Bengaluru

OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Sterile Product Division facility (SPD) of OneSource Specialty Pharma located at Opp. IIM, Bilekahalli, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, 560076 from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

The inspection has concluded with one observation. The Company will respond to the observation comprehensively to FDA within the stipulated time frame.