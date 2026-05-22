Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 568.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 17.14 croreNet profit of Usha Financial Services rose 568.37% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.24% to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 70.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.1416.75 2 70.5160.12 17 OPM %84.4249.13 -78.5070.71 - PBDT9.221.91 383 32.1418.23 76 PBT8.831.60 452 30.5517.67 73 NP6.550.98 568 22.4613.35 68
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST